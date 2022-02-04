Left Menu

Routine, elective surgeries resume at LNJP, GTB hospitals in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:51 IST
Routine, elective surgeries resume at LNJP, GTB hospitals in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Routine and elective surgeries have been resumed at two Delhi government hospitals in view of declining trend in number of cases of COVID-19 reported daily, according to an official order.

The hospitals are Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB), both serving as major Covid facilities, according to the order issued by the Delhi health department on February 3.

''In supersession of this department earlier order dated 11.01.2022 and in view of the downing trend in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it is hereby directed that routine/elective surgeries shall be started in Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bhadur Hospital of GNCTD with immediate effect. This issues with the prior approval of Hon'ble Minister (Health & FW),'' reads the order.

Both the hospitals are sought after by patients for various surgeries.

Delhi on Friday reported 2,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.85 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,40,919 and the death toll climbed to 25,952 the latest health bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global
4
Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022