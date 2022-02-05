Left Menu

New Covid cases have declined, but no room for complacency: J&K LG

Sinha took district-wise assessment of vaccination coverage of 15-18 age group, besides the status of distribution of Sehat Golden health cards.The Lt Governor directed the Health and Immunisation Department to focus on booster doses to senior citizens, frontline workers and vaccination among the 15-18 age group, while highlighting that continuous adherence to Covid-Appropriate Behaviour is paramount.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the Covid situation in the Union Territory in a series of meetings and said positive cases have declined, but there is no room for complacency.

He said people must continue awareness campaigns across the Union Territory with active support of representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs).

During the meeting, the to-date situation of the pandemic was discussed and top health officials presented ‘Covid analysis’ based on various parameters. Sinha took district-wise assessment of vaccination coverage of 15-18 age group, besides the status of distribution of Sehat Golden health cards.

The Lt Governor directed the Health and Immunisation Department to focus on booster doses to senior citizens, frontline workers and vaccination among the 15-18 age group, while highlighting that continuous adherence to Covid-Appropriate Behaviour is paramount. Underlining that J&K is a frontrunner in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 'good health and well-being' goal, the Lt Governor directed the health department to ensure 100 per cent coverage of Sehat Golden Card.

“Our aim is to provide the best treatment to the people. We will continue to strengthen critical healthcare network,” he added.

