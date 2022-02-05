Health News Roundup: Hong Kong to roll out rapid antigen COVID tests for all residents; Austrian COVID vaccine mandate to come into force on Saturday and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Aaron Bell, a British lawmaker in the ruling Conservative party, has submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, saying the prime minister's handling of Downing Street lockdown parties had made his position untenable. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India's COVID deaths cross 500,000

Special Report-Inside J&J's secret plan to cap litigation payouts to cancer victims

Johnson & Johnson created a plan last year to limit the financial bleeding from billions of dollars in jury awards to plaintiffs who alleged the company's Baby Powder and other talc products caused deadly cancers. The healthcare and consumer-goods giant assigned more than 30 staffers to "Project Plato." In a memo on the project in July, a company lawyer warned the team: Tell no one, not even your spouse. "It is critical that any activities related to Project Plato, including the mere fact the project exists, be kept in strict confidence," Chris Andrew, a J&J lawyer, wrote in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Approval of COVID vaccine made in South Africa could take 3 years, WHO says

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine produced at the World Health Organization-backed vaccine hub in South Africa could take up to three years to get approval if companies do not share their technology and data, a WHO official said on Friday. The WHO-backed tech transfer hub in South Africa was set up in June to give poorer nations the know-how to produce COVID-19 vaccines, after market leaders of the mRNA COVID vaccine, Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna, declined a WHO request to share their technology and expertise.

Hong Kong to roll out rapid antigen COVID tests for all residents

Hong Kong plans to roll out rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 to all its 7.5 million people in the near future, city leader Carrie Lam said on Friday, as the increasingly isolated global financial hub tries to control a new outbreak. Lam told reporters her government was working on increasing testing, contact tracing and vaccination capacity and making plans to send hospitalised asymptomatic patients to a quarantine facility reserved for close contacts as infections add up.

Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Alzheimer's-like changes seen in COVID-19 patients' brains

The end of pink ham? France to cut use of nitrite in cured meats

French parliament has approved a bill that aims to gradually reduce the use of nitrite in cured meats and has ordered a review of the potential health risks by the end of June. Nitrite salts are widely used in cured meats such as ham, bacon and sausages, extend the shelf life of processed meats and give boiled ham its pink colour.

Record number of Americans missed work due to illness in January

A record number of people, totaling more than 3.6 million, were unable to work due to illness during the week that officials gathered data for the benchmark U.S. monthly employment report, which coincided with the peak in infections from COVID-19. Labor Department data released on Friday showed that figure was up from nearly 1.7 million in December. The survey for January's report was conducted during the week of Jan. 9-15, the week that infections driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant peaked in the United States. The data on absences from illness dates to 1976.

Austrian COVID vaccine mandate to come into force on Saturday

An Austrian law making it compulsory for adults to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the European Union's first such sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate, was promulgated on Friday and will go into force on Saturday. Austria's upper house of parliament passed the bill on Thursday by a large margin. It was officially published on Friday afternoon after being signed into law by President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, meaning it will take effect the next day.

Britain's pandemic modellers say future large waves of COVID possible

There is a realistic possibility of large waves of COVID-19 infection in the future in Britain and such waves might even be considered likely, epidemiologists who model the COVID-19 pandemic to inform government advice have said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ditched legal restrictions in England, saying that, while the pandemic was not over, Britain needs to learn to live with COVID.

