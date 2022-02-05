Left Menu

Singapore's daily local COVID-19 cases triple to more than 13,000

Singapore reported a record 13,046 local coronavirus infections on Friday, triple the previous day's tally. Singapore has recorded 85,357 cases of the virus over the last 28 days, but 99.7% of them had no or mild symptoms. The country has fully vaccinated 89% of the total population against COVID-19, while 59% have received boosters shots.

Singapore reported a record 13,046 local coronavirus infections on Friday, triple the previous day's tally. Singapore has recorded 85,357 cases of the virus over the last 28 days, but 99.7% of them had no or mild symptoms.

The country has fully vaccinated 89% of the total population against COVID-19, while 59% have received boosters shots. Authorities have previously warned that daily cases could rise to as many 15,000 due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

