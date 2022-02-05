Mainland China reports 27 new COVID cases vs 29 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 4, down from 29 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that nine of the new cases were local infections, including one in Beijing. There were 60 new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 infections, up from 52 a day earlier.

The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 106,297, while the death toll remains 4,636.

