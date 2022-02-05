Russia records its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases

Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the Omicron coronavirus variant continued to spread, authorities said.

New daily cases jumped to 177,282, from 168,201 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 714 deaths in the past 24 hours.

