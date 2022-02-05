Left Menu

Russia records its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 13:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the Omicron coronavirus variant continued to spread, authorities said.

New daily cases jumped to 177,282, from 168,201 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 714 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Also Read: Top diplomats for U.S., Russia meet in Geneva on soaring Ukraine tensions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

