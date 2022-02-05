Left Menu

Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami in UP

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-02-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 13:51 IST
Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Braving the cold and the coronavirus pandemic, around 4.5 lakh devotees bathed in the icy waters of the Ganga river and at Sangam here till 10 am on Saturday on the occasion of Basant Panchami, the fourth major bathing festival of the ongoing Magh Mela.

Officials said devotees started thronging the river banks in the early hours of the day and a lot more are expected to come for a holy dip during the day.

An official said that in view of the large number of devotees turning up for a holy dip on Basant Panchami, eight new lost and found centres have been set up in the fair area.

The Magh Mela began on January 14 amid the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic driven by its Omicron variant.

Often at such large gatherings, coronavirus norms, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, go for a toss.

As on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh had recorded 20,29,216 coronavirus cases and 23,254 deaths due to the infection, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022