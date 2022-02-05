Left Menu

Lanka makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to enter public places

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-02-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 13:59 IST
Lanka makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to enter public places
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to enter public places and use public transport, according to a gazette notification which is aimed at encouraging people to get the booster dose.

The notification dated January 25 under the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance says "a person shall not enter any public place without having the proof of being fully vaccinated… unless exempted by the proper authority in respect of the whole of Sri Lanka".

The new rule, to be effective from April 30, would allow the correction of current vaccination lapses as people are reluctant to receive the booster dose.

As of Friday, over 16.7 million people have received the first dose while 14 million received the second jab. Only 5.6 million have received the third booster dose, the health ministry said.

The health ministry's COVID prevention coordinator Dr Anwar Hamdani said that there had been a 30 per cent increase in infections this week as compared to the last week's 10 per cent.

Sri Lanka has so far reported over 615,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak with over 15,500 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022