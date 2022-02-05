Left Menu

Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases

Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at a news conference the coronavirus situation in the city was worrying and urged people to stay at home as she expects cases to rise "exponentially" in coming days following the Lunar New Year holiday. On Friday, Hong Kong reported 131 positive cases, compared with 142 on Thursday.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 14:14 IST
Hong Kong reported 351 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic, further pressuring the government's "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy as other major cities opt to live with the virus. The global financial hub has become one of the most isolated cities in the world, with flights down around 90% due to strict coronavirus regulations and schools, playgrounds, gyms as well as most other venues shut. Restaurants close at 6 pm (1000 GMT).

The government this week extended a work-from-home plan for civil servants and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the city plans to roll out rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 to all its 7.5 million people in the near future. Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at a news conference the coronavirus situation in the city was worrying and urged people to stay at home as she expects cases to rise "exponentially" in coming days following the Lunar New Year holiday.

On Friday, Hong Kong reported 131 positive cases, compared with 142 on Thursday. The previous daily record was 164 cases in late January. In total, Hong Kong has recorded 213 COVID-19 deaths and just over 14,000 cases since early 2020, according to the government.

