Japan's daily coronavirus tally at record high - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-02-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 15:48 IST
Japan hit a record single-day number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK said, as the Omicron variant continued to spread.

The country's daily virus cases exceeded 100,000 cases, marking a fresh high, NHK reported.

Most regions in Japan are now under infection control measures to try to blunt the spread of Omicron that has exploded among a population where less than 5% have received vaccine booster shots.

