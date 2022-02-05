Left Menu

Malaysia's daily COVID cases hit four-month high

"Although the number of cases is expected to rise in next couple of days and weeks, due to the high transmissibility of Omicron variant, it causes a less severe form of the disease in those who had full vaccination and taken their booster shot," Noor Hisham said in a Facebook post on Friday. About 97.9% of Malaysia's adult population has received two doses of the vaccine, while 52.3% have also received the booster shot.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 05-02-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 16:00 IST
Malaysia's daily COVID cases hit four-month high
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia reported 9,117 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest daily figure in four months, due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 2,904,131. Malaysia has also reported over 32,000 deaths.

Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director general of health, has said Malaysia is expected to see a surge in COVID-19 infections and that the country's high vaccination rate has resulted in fewer number of severe cases. "Although the number of cases is expected to rise in next couple of days and weeks, due to the high transmissibility of Omicron variant, it causes a less severe form of the disease in those who had full vaccination and taken their booster shot," Noor Hisham said in a Facebook post on Friday.

About 97.9% of Malaysia's adult population has received two doses of the vaccine, while 52.3% have also received the booster shot. Around 88.7% of 12-17 year olds has also received two doses. Malaysia kicked off vaccination for 5-11 year olds this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022