Senior journalist B T Ranjan is dead

Senior journalist B T Ranjan died in a hospital here on Saturday after a brief illness.

He was 65 and is survived by wife and a daughter.

Ranjan, a resident of Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, had worked for many newspapers. He was currently a senior reporter of 'Hosa Digantha,' a Kannada daily. He was the founder-president of Puttur Taluk Journalists’ Association and a recipient of the Rajyotsava Award and the Dr Shivaram Karant Balavan Award.

