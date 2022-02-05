Left Menu

Tripura registers 52 new Covid cases, one death

Tripura logged 52 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 10 less than the previous days figure, taking the tally to 1,00,637, a health department official said here.One more coronavirus patient succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours raising the death toll to 913. Altogether 594 patients recovered from Covid-19 on Saturday.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 05-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 18:15 IST
Tripura logged 52 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 10 less than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 1,00,637, a health department official said here.

One more coronavirus patient succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours raising the death toll to 913. Altogether 594 patients recovered from Covid-19 on Saturday. The total number of people who have been cured of the disease till now is 98,472.

The North-eastern state currently has 1,184 active cases and 68 patients have migrated out.

A total of 3,412 samples were taken up for tests in the last 24 hours and 52 of them came out positive. The positivity rate now is 1.55 percent, the official said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb praised the health department workers as 50 lakh eligible people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far.

