Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds

A study in monkeys pitting the current Moderna Inc COVID-19 booster against an Omicron-specific booster showed no significant differences in protection, suggesting an Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. government researchers reported on Friday. The study involved monkeys vaccinated with two doses of Moderna's vaccine who were dosed nine months later with either the conventional Moderna booster or one specifically targeting the Omicron variant.

Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 351 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic, further pressuring the government's "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy as other major cities opt to live with the virus. Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at a news conference she expects cases to rise "exponentially" following the Lunar New Year holiday due to an increase in family and social gatherings and appealed several times for people to stay indoors.

S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA

South Korea reported a record daily increase of 36,362 new COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday. The daily infections exceeded 30,000 for the first time, as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections.

New Zealand reports record 243 new COVID cases

New Zealand reported a record 243 new COVID-19 community cases on Saturday, as officials warned more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant are expected but urged people in the highly vaccinated nation not to panic. The country of five million people has kept its borders closed since early 2020. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday a full reopening https://www.reuters.com/world/new-zealand-reopen-borders-phases-end-feb-2022-02-02 will happen only by October.

Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Alzheimer's-like changes seen in COVID-19 patients' brains

Singapore's daily local COVID-19 cases triple to more than 13,000

Singapore reported a record 13,046 local coronavirus infections on Friday, triple the previous day's tally. Singapore has recorded 85,357 cases of the virus over the last 28 days, but 99.7% of them had no or mild symptoms.

U.S. CDC backs full approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in those aged 18 and over, the agency said on Friday. The vaccine has been in use under the U.S Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization since December 2020, and is now the second fully approved vaccine for COVID-19 in the United States.

U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 900,000, driven in part by Omicron surge

The coronavirus pandemic reached a grim new milestone in the United States on Friday with the nation's cumulative death toll from COVID-19 surpassing 900,000, even as the daily number of lives lost has begun to level off, according to data collected by Reuters. The latest tally marks an increase of more than 100,000 U.S. COVID-19 fatalities since Dec. 12, coinciding with a surge of infections and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

Malaysia's daily COVID cases hit four-month high

Malaysia reported 9,117 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest daily figure in four months, due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 2,904,131. Malaysia has also reported over 32,000 deaths.

U.S. considers lengthening gap between first 2 COVID shots to 8 weeks

U.S. health officials on Friday said they are considering lengthening the recommended interval between the first two doses of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines to eight weeks to lower the risk of heart inflammation and improve their effectiveness. Dr. Sara Oliver, an official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the agency was considering making the recommendation for Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech shots during a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel of outside advisers to the CDC.

