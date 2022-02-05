MP: Nursing home sealed for illegal abortions in Gwalior

Local authorities have sealed a nursing home after it was found that illegal abortions were being performed at the facility in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, an official said on Saturday. Health officials along with the police and revenue officials raided the nursing home on Friday night and recovered medicines and equipment used in illegal abortions, district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Manish Sharma said.

The health department had received information that abortions were being performed at the nursing home, which did not have a registration to conduct such procedures, he said. The authorities sent a decoy customer to the nursing home requesting termination of pregnancy, following which a deal was struck for Rs 16,000, the CMHO said.

A raid was conducted, during which medicines and equipment used in such procedures were recovered from the facility, the CMHO said.

The nursing home has been sealed and doctors working at the establishment are being interrogated, he said. "We are going to write to the Medical Council of India (MCI) to cancel the registration of doctors working at the facility involved in illegal abortions," Dr Sharma added.

