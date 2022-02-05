Left Menu

Maha COVID-19 cases drop to 11,394; 68 more die; 21,677 recover

The fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.With 1,55,166 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 7,54,10,043, as per the department.Currently, 7,95,422 people are in home isolation and 2,447 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra, it added.Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows Total cases 77,94,034 fresh cases 11,394 total fatalities 1,43,008 active cases 1,33,655 total tests 7,54,10,043.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:59 IST
Maha COVID-19 cases drop to 11,394; 68 more die; 21,677 recover
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 11,394 new coronavirus positive cases, a drop of 2,446 from the day before, and 68 fatalities, including 28 in the Pune circle, due to COVID-19 related complications, the state health department said.

On Friday, the daily number of cases had dropped by 1,412 from Thursday's count of 15,252 when 75 people succumbed to COVID-19 infection, the health department said.

With the latest additions, the tally of COVIID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 77,94,034. The latest death toll stands at 1,43,008, the department said in a report.

A total of 21,677 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the tally of recoveries to 75,13,436, leaving the state with 1,33,655 active cases.

No fresh infection of the Omicron variant was reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, the department added.

Pune city reported 1,494 cases, the highest by any city in Maharashtra, followed by Nagpur (764), Pimpri-Chinchwad (778) and Mumbai (643), it said.

Of the eight administrative circles (each consisting of multiple districts), the Pune circle recorded 3,553 cases, followed by Nagpur (2,008), Mumbai (1,376), Nashik (1,887), Akola (898), Aurangabad (679), Latur (460) and Kolhapur (533).

Of the 68 fatalities, the Pune circle recorded (28), Mumbai (14), Kolhapur (nine), Nashik and Latur (seven each), Aurangabad (two) and Nagpur (one). No death is reported in the Akola circle in the past 24 hours, the department said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.4 per cent. The fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.

With 1,55,166 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 7,54,10,043, as per the department.

Currently, 7,95,422 people are in home isolation and 2,447 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra, it added.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 77,94,034; fresh cases: 11,394; total fatalities: 1,43,008; active cases: 1,33,655; total tests 7,54,10,043.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022