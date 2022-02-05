Left Menu

Delhi prisons to resume 'mulaqat' with family for inmates

In each mulaqat, one visitor will be allowed. Physical meetings were suspended in the first week of January owing to rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions imposed by the authorities.According to the officials, 141 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 till Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:38 IST
In view of improved COVID-19 situation and easing of restrictions, the Delhi prisons department has decided to resume prisoners' physical meetings with relatives and friends from February 10, officials said on Saturday.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, ''One 'mulaqat' will be allowed per inmate in 15 days. In each 'mulaqat', one visitor will be allowed.'' Physical meetings were suspended in the first week of January owing to rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions imposed by the authorities.

According to the officials, 141 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 till Friday. A total of 168 prison staff have tested positive for the virus.

