PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:07 IST
Lata Mangeshkar back on ventilator, under aggressive therapy: Doctor
The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is back on the ventilator after her health deteriorated and is undergoing ''aggressive therapy'', a doctor treating her said on Saturday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

''Lata Mangeshkar didi is in Breach Candy Hospital, in the ICU. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment,'' Samdani told reporters outside the south Mumbai hospital. Later in the day, Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle visited the hospital to check on the veteran playback singer.

''I'm hopeful she'll be fine, even I'm praying. Doctors have informed she is stable, there is improvement,'' Asha Bhosle told reporters while leaving the hospital.

Several high-profile personalities have visited the hospital including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and NCP leader Supriya Sule to check on the singer.

Earlier in the day, Samdani had informed that Mangeshkar's health had worsened.

''She is not doing well. She continues to be in the ICU under treatment and has been put on ventilator again,'' Samdani told PTI.

On January 29, Samdani had said Mangeshkar was showing signs of marginal improvement and was taken off the ventilator but continued to be under observation in the ICU. In November 2019, Mangeshkar had been admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days. Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including ''Ajeeb dastan hai ye'', ''Pyar kiya to darna kya'' and ''Neela asman so gaya''.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been given the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

