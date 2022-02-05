Left Menu

Bengal logs 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:17 IST
Bengal logs 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal on Saturday reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, 218 less than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 20,05,037, the health department said in its bulletin.

Thirty-one more deaths were recorded, raising the toll to 20,789, the bulletin stated.

North 24 Parganas logged 223 fresh cases, followed by Kolkata at 159.

Eight fatalities were recorded in Kolkata and five in Darjeeling district. Four deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 19,276 active cases, 937 less than Friday's count.

The fatality rate stood at 1.04 per cent and the positivity rate at 3.66 per cent.

Altogether 19,64,972 people have recovered from the disease -- 2,251 of them in the past 24 hours.

The discharge rate clocked 98 per cent.

As many as 2,34,61,069 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 36,772 since Friday, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022