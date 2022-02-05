Left Menu

Italy reports 93,157 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 375 deaths

Italy reported 93,157 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 99,522 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths decreased to 375 from 433.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-02-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 22:33 IST
Italy reported 93,157 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 99,522 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths decreased to 375 from 433. Italy has registered 148,542 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.54 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,615 on Saturday, down from 19,000 a day earlier. There were 104 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 114 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,411 from a previous 1,440.

Some 846,480 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 884,893, the health ministry said.

