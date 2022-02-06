Left Menu

End of an era: Shiv Sena on Lata Mangeshkar's death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 10:14 IST
Singer Lata Mangeshkar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday expressed grief over the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, and described her demise as the end of an era.

The 92-year-old melody queen died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

Raut in a series of tweets condoled the singer's death. ''An era has ended,'' the Rajya Sabha member tweeted along with a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar.

''One sun, one moon, only one Lata,'' he said in another tweet.

In another post, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said, ''Tere bina bhi kya jeena'' (what is life without you).

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

