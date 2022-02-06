Left Menu

Active COVID-19 cases decline to 12,25,011

Indias COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 11:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India added 1,07,474 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 4,21,88,138, while the active cases further declined to 12,25,011, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,01,979 with 865 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 2.90 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.91 percent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,06,637 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.42 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.20 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,04,61,148, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 169.46 crores. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. The 865 new fatalities include 444 from Kerala and 68 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,01,979 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,008 from Maharashtra, 57,740 from Kerala, 39,300 from Karnataka, 37,733 from Tamil Nadu, 25,969 from Delhi, 23,303 from Uttar Pradesh, and 20,789 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

