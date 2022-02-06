Russia's coronavirus cases hit new record high
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 13:53 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia reported 180,071 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily high, as the Omicron variant continued to spread, the coronavirus task force said.
Russia confirmed 661 deaths of coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the authorities said.
