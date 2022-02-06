Left Menu

11 Covid deaths, 376 new cases in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:44 IST
11 Covid deaths, 376 new cases in Himachal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Eleven people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 4,026 while the state recorded 376 fresh cases that took its tally to 2,76,522, a health official said.

Eight men and three women between the age group of 42 to 94 years were among the fatalities, he said.

Five deaths each were reported in Kangra, two in Hamirpur and one death each was reported in Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur and Una, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 6,280 on Sunday from 6,637 on Saturday, they said.

Besides, 722 more patients have recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,66,197, he said.

