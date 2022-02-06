Left Menu

Gujarat: 3,897 COVID-19 cases take tally past 12 lakh-mark; 19 deaths lowest in nearly 2 weeks

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12 lakh-mark on Sunday after 3,897 new cases took the number of infections to 12,00,241, a state health department official said.

It was also the first time since January 5 that the daily addition of cases had fallen below the 4000-mark, he pointed out.

The death of 19 patients, which was the lowest in nearly two weeks, put the toll at 10,667, he said.

So far, 11,44,956 people have been discharged post recovery, including 10,273 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 44,618, which includes 225 patients on ventilator support.

Ahmedabad led with 1,288 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 980, Surat 284, and Mehsana 186, among others, while the death count for the day comprised seven in Ahmedabad, five in Vadodara, three in Surat, two each in Rajkot and Bhavnagar, he said.

A government release said 60,586 people received their COVID-19 vaccination shots on Sunday, which took the total number of doses administered in Gujarat so far to 9.96 crore.

The detection of four cases took the tally in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu to 11,370, while the recovery count was 11,318. The Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, has 48 active cases as on Sunday, a local official informed.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,00,241, new cases 3,897, death toll 10,667, discharged 11,44,956, active cases 44,618, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

