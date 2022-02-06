Britain reports COVID cases and deaths fell in last week
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-02-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 21:37 IST
Britain reported 54,095 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in its daily official data on Sunday, with the seven-day figure for both falling compared with the week before.
In the last week, infection numbers were down 5%, while deaths fell by 7% on the seven days before.
