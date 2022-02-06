Britain reports COVID cases and deaths fell in last week

Britain reported 54,095 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in its daily official data on Sunday, with the seven-day figure for both falling compared with the week before.

In the last week, infection numbers were down 5%, while deaths fell by 7% on the seven days before.

Also Read: EXPLAINER-Who is Yevhen Murayev, named by Britain as Kremlin's pick to lead Ukraine?

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)