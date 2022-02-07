Left Menu

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launches Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 13:04 IST
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launches Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the Indradhanush 4.0 inauguration. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 on Monday. On the occasion, the Health Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the vaccination coverage to be 90 per cent. States and the Centre have to put collective efforts into it."

Mandaviya informed that a total of 170 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered already throughout the country. "The Prime Minister visioned the Indradhanush for a universal vaccination which is accessible and received justifiably by all," said Mandaviya.

"Vaccines protects children and expecting mothers from various disease. Earlier vaccination was 43 per cent which has now reached 76 per cent. Our PM wants the vaccination to be 90 per cent," informed the Health Minister. He urged people to vaccinate the newborns to protect them from polio and other diseases and secure their future. "One drop of polio can save a life," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022