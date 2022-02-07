UK PM Johnson will announce more new recruits to Downing Street team - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will recruit more new staff to his Downing Street team, his spokesman said on Monday, following a series of scandals that have left him fighting to shore up his authority.

Johnson has faced growing anger over a series of reported parties in Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns and questions about often chaotic style of leadership.

"In the coming days, I don't have specific dates, I think certainly you'll see further changes," his spokesman said, referring to new appointments that had been made over the weekend. "There will be additional recruitment into Number 10."

