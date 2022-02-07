Left Menu

Cumulative COVID-19 doses given in India crosses 170 cr on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 170 crore landmark on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 50 lakh (50,48,778) vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday.

More than 1.52 crore (1,52,95,149) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by omicron variant of the virus.

