UK records 57,623 new COVID cases, 45 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:35 IST
Britain reported 57,623 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 54,095 cases and 75 deaths reported on Sunday.
