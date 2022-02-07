UK records 57,623 new COVID cases, 45 deaths

Britain reported 57,623 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 54,095 cases and 75 deaths reported on Sunday.

Also Read: Britain says there's 'a deal to be done' on N.Ireland protocol

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)