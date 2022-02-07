Italy reports 41,247 coronavirus cases on Monday, 326 deaths

Italy reported 41,247 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 77,029 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 326 from 229. Italy has registered 149,097 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.7 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,675 on Monday, up from 18,498 a day earlier. There were 70 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 105 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,423 from a previous 1,431.

Some 393,663 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 686,544, the health ministry said.

