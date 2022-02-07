Left Menu

Germany's states prepare to open up despite rising COVID-19 infections

Leaders of the states could discuss loosening rules in their next meeting on Feb. 16, federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Monday, adding that he expected restrictions to be eased well before Easter. However, Lauterbach cautioned against relaxing measures too quickly, citing Germany's relatively high unvaccinated rate.

Several German states are planning to loosen coronavirus restrictions despite rising infections, officials said on Monday, as worries fade about the strain the Omicron variant could put on the health care system. Germany on Monday reported 95,267 new daily cases, a 22% rise compared with the same day last week. However, the seven-day hospitalisation rate per 100,000 dropped to 5.4, the lowest in more than two months.

Officials of the southern state of Bavaria said on Monday the state was lifting a night-time curfew on restaurants and ease restrictions on sports and cultural events. Berlin's neighbouring state of Brandenburg is due to decide on Tuesday about easing restrictions in retail, and could allow the unvaccinated to enter some shops with a mask, a spokesperson for the state's government said in a statement.

Other regions, such as Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein announced easing curbs last week. Leaders of the states could discuss loosening rules in their next meeting on Feb. 16, federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Monday, adding that he expected restrictions to be eased well before Easter.

However, Lauterbach cautioned against relaxing measures too quickly, citing Germany's relatively high unvaccinated rate. "Relaxing to the maximum number of cases now means: I'm pouring oil on the fire," Lauterbach was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper.

A survey by INSA institute published on Sunday showed Germans were divided on the issue. Around 49% of Germans are in favour of easing while 44% are against it.

