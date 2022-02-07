A Polish short track speed skater recalled on Monday "crying like crazy" in the back of an ambulance amid confusion over isolation procedures at the Winter Games in Beijing. More than 350 Games participants, including dozens of athletes, have tested positive on arrival in the Chinese capital since Jan. 23. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Sweden said it would lift entry restrictions for foreign nationals travelling arriving from Nordic countries and the rest of the EU and EEA from Wednesday. * Several German states are planning to loosen coronavirus restrictions despite rising infections, officials said.

* Ireland will celebrate St. Patrick's Day next month with a parade through the streets of Dublin for the first time in three years. AMERICAS

* Police in Canada's national capital have seized thousands of litres of fuel and removed an oil tanker as part of a crackdown to end an 11-day-old protest against government health measures and vaccine mandates, police said. * Honduran President Xiomara Castro has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on Sunday, adding that she has mild symptoms and will be working in isolation.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan's prime minister said he wanted to speed up the country's COVID-19 booster shot programme to 1 million shots a day by the end of the month, about double the current pace.

* Indonesia will tighten social restrictions in Jakarta and Bali, as well as in two other cities on Java island, in a bid to contain a spike in coronavirus infections, a senior cabinet minister said. * Hong Kong residents crowded supermarkets and neighbourhood fresh food markets on Monday to stock up on vegetables, noodles and other necessities after a record number of COVID-19 infections in the city and transport disruptions at the border with mainland China.

* Authorities in China's southwestern city of Baise ordered residents to stay at home from Monday and avoid unnecessary travel as they enforced curbs that are among the toughest in the nation's tool-box to fight rising local infections. * Australia said it will reopen its borders to vaccinated travellers this month.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Botswana's 2021/22 budget deficit has widened to 5.1% of GDP as the country uses funds to finance its recovery from the pandemic, its finance minister said, adding the economy's rebound remained strong.

* Rwanda plans to raise spending by 17% in the year to end-June to help the economy emerge from the pandemic and boost the vaccination programme, its finance minister said. * Nigeria has received 2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine from Finland, Greece and Slovenia, with more EU donations set to arrive in the coming weeks, government officials said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Africa's health regulator said it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm, although a senior health official said the government was not planning to procure doses for now.

* Restoring normal population mobility to "COVID-zero regions" like China will cause some 2 million deaths in a year and the key to controlling the virus is developing vaccines that are better at preventing infection, Chinese researchers said. * Japan's prime minister said the government would consider granting conditional early approval for the oral COVID-19 treatment being developed by Shionogi & Co Ltd

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Wall Street shares rose as European bond yields jumped after the European Central Bank last week drove speculation about monetary tightening as soon as March and yields of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit two-year highs.

(Compiled by Valentine Baldassari and Shailesh Kuber;)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)