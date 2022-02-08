U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Japan, Cuba, Armenia over COVID cases
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 01:03 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to six countries including Japan, Cuba, Libya, Armenia, Oman and the Democratic Republic of Congo over COVID-19 cases.
The CDC now lists more than 130 countries and territories with COVID-19 cases as "Level Four: Very High." It lists just over 50 countries as "Level Three: High," discouraging non-essential travel by unvaccinated Americans.
