Members of U.S. Congress hold moment of silence for 900,000 U.S. COVID deaths

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 04:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 04:11 IST
Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress plan a moment of silence on Monday to commemorate the 900,000 American lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will gather on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building at 7 p.m. ET (0000 GMT), joined by congressional leadership and a bipartisan group of legislators, according to Pelosi's office. The United States reached the milestone of 900,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, according to data collected by Reuters, totaling 906,017 deaths as of Monday.

The figure marks an increase of more than 100,000 U.S. COVID-19 fatalities since Dec. 12, coinciding with a surge of infections and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

