Hong Kong further tightens its tough COVID rules

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-02-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 13:19 IST
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Hong Kong will limit public gatherings to two people and close sites such as churches and hair salons, leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as the Asian financial hub battles a growing coronavirus outbreak that has caused record infections.

Existing social distancing measures will be extended to Feb. 24, Lam told a media briefing. These include a ban on dining in restaurants after 6 p.m. and the closure of gymnasiums and cinemas.

