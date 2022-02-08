Left Menu

Mayor hints at unlocking Mumbai by February-end as COVID-19 cases dip

The case positivity rate of Mumbai fell to 1.10 per cent, officials had said.Speaking to reporters here, Pednekar also said that Mumbai will achieve 100 per cent vaccination within a week.Quoting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations additional commissioner Suresh Kakani, the mayor said that the city may be unlocked by the end of this month.It is good news for all.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:54 IST
Mayor hints at unlocking Mumbai by February-end as COVID-19 cases dip
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday hinted that the Maharashtra capital will be unlocked by the end of this month and underlined the need for resumption of all activities.

The mayor's statement comes a day after Mumbai reported 356 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021, when the third wave of the pandemic began, and five fatalities. The case positivity rate of Mumbai fell to 1.10 per cent, officials had said.

Speaking to reporters here, Pednekar also said that Mumbai will achieve 100 per cent vaccination within a week.

Quoting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's additional commissioner Suresh Kakani, the mayor said that the city may be unlocked by the end of this month.

''It is good news for all. Everything must resume as soon as possible,'' Pedenkar said but cautioned citizens against lowering their guard.

She said that people will have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing as per the norms. The mayor further said that presently only one building in Mumbai remains sealed due to the detection of COVID-19 cases among its residents. ''This building will be de-sealed within a few days,'' she added.

With the COVID-19 graph falling, the civic body had relaxed some of the restrictions earlier this month.

A top BMC had said that the third wave of the pandemic began on December 21 last year.

On February 1, the Mumbai civic body had allowed all tourist locations, restaurants and theatres to operate or remain open with 50 per cent occupancy.

The BMC had said that beaches, gardens and parks would be accessible to people once again during normal hours while the ban on the gathering of five or more people in public at night has been removed.

These new guidelines of the BMC will remain in force till February 28, 2022.

There shall be no restrictions on movement during night hours of 11.00 pm to 5.00 am, as per the guidelines.

Amusement or theme parks, swimming pools, restaurants, theatres, natyagriha (drama theatres) and water parks were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Cultural and folk entertainment programs including 'bhajans' were allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall or pandal.

Marriages and competitive sports including horse racing were also allowed with 25 per cent occupancy of the venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022