Over 5 cr youth received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine jabs: Mansukh Mandaviya

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 5 crore children aged between 15-18 years have received the first dose of the vaccine, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 5 crore children aged between 15-18 years have received the first dose of the vaccine, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, he shared the achievement of the country while extending greetings and said that country's youths are fighting the pandemic with full vigour.

"Congratulations to the youth power. More than 5 crore youth in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose of the vaccine. Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!" he tweeted with the hashtag 'SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine'. Notably, the vaccination drive for those aged between 15-18 years commenced on January 3 this year.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 170.21 crores on Tuesday morning. The Ministry said that more than 168.08 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the government's free-of-cost channel and through direct state procurement category. More than 11.81 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it added.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination was started on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

