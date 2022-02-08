Left Menu

08-02-2022
Over 5 crore adolescents administered first dose of Covid vaccine: Mandaviya
Union Health Minster Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
More than 5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age group have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said, ''Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!'' With the administration of more than 55.78 lakh vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 170.21 crore (1,70,21,72,615), according to provisional reports till 7 am.

The COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents in the 15-18 age group commenced from January 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

