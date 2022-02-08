Over 5 crore adolescents administered first dose of Covid vaccine: Mandaviya
- Country:
- India
More than 5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age group have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Mandaviya said, ''Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!'' With the administration of more than 55.78 lakh vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 170.21 crore (1,70,21,72,615), according to provisional reports till 7 am.
The COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents in the 15-18 age group commenced from January 3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lakh
- Mandaviya
- Union Health
- Mansukh Mandaviya
- India
ALSO READ
NaBFID to start lending from April-June qtr; to support infra financing up to Rs 1 lakh cr in FY'23
Jeweller robbed of gold worth Rs 20 lakh in MP
Punjab polls: Cong evades question on SSM ticket to R-Day violence accused Lakha Sidhana
Basket of services enlarged with revamped CGHS website: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya
Achuthanandan ordered to pay Rs 10.10 Lakh damages in defamation case filed by Oommen Chandy