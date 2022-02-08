Left Menu

Pfizer vaccine, pill forecasts miss estimates; shares fall 4%

Pfizer Inc's forecast for full-year sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pill fell short of lofty Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, sending the drugmaker's shares down 4% before the bell. Pfizer said it expects to post $54 billion in combined sales of both the products this year, with COVID-19 vaccine sales coming in at $32 billion and sales from Paxlovid, its oral antiviral to treat the disease, at $22 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:46 IST
Pfizer vaccine, pill forecasts miss estimates; shares fall 4%
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc's forecast for full-year sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pill fell short of lofty Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, sending the drugmaker's shares down 4% before the bell.

Pfizer said it expects to post $54 billion in combined sales of both the products this year, with COVID-19 vaccine sales coming in at $32 billion and sales from Paxlovid, its oral antiviral to treat the disease, at $22 billion. Analysts had forecast sales of $33.79 billion for the COVID-19 vaccine and $22.88 billion for Paxlovid, according to Refinitiv data.

The vaccine, developed with Germany's BioNTech and based on the mRNA technology that is also behind rival Moderna's shots, is used in more than 160 countries including the United States. Pfizer aims to make more than 4 billion doses of the shot in 2022. That compares with last year's 3 billion doses.

Paxlovid has shown promise in cutting hospitalization and deaths in high-risk patients, and the company expects to produce at least 120 million courses of the pill this year. Overall, Pfizer forecast 2022 sales of $98 billion to $102 billion, also below estimates of $105.48 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022