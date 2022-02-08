Japan reports daily record of 159 COVID deaths - Kyodo
- Country:
- Japan
Japan reported 159 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a daily record, Kyodo news agency said.
It also recorded 101,278 new cases, Kyodo added, amid a surge in infections driven by the Omicron variant that has prompted the government to reinstate curbs in most parts of the country. A total of 1,141 coronavirus patients were in serious condition across Japan as of Tuesday, the health ministry said, down from the previous day yet hovering around a four-month high.
Kyodo had earlier reported 155 deaths, but then updated its report with figures from more prefectures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Omicron
- health ministry
- Kyodo
ALSO READ
Women's Asia Cup: Japan outclass India 2-0
China says lodged stern representations with U.S., Japan
Japan's border closure to combat COVID-19 'unrealistic' - business lobby head
2 Japanese planes fly more aid to Tonga after volcanic blast
Japan calls on its citizens in Ukraine to prepare for potential escalation