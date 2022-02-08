Left Menu

Japan reports daily record of 159 COVID deaths - Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:49 IST
Japan reported 159 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a daily record, Kyodo news agency said.

It also recorded 101,278 new cases, Kyodo added, amid a surge in infections driven by the Omicron variant that has prompted the government to reinstate curbs in most parts of the country. A total of 1,141 coronavirus patients were in serious condition across Japan as of Tuesday, the health ministry said, down from the previous day yet hovering around a four-month high.

Kyodo had earlier reported 155 deaths, but then updated its report with figures from more prefectures.

