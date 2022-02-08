Health News Roundup: Quarter of UK employers cite long COVID as driving absences - survey; Japan reports daily record of 159 COVID deaths - Kyodo and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Quarter of UK employers cite long COVID as driving absences - survey

A quarter of British employers have cited long COVID as a main cause of long-term sickness absences, a survey by a professional body found on Tuesday, adding that it raised questions over how workers with the condition were being supported in their jobs. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leading a strategy for the country to live with COVID, lifting restrictions as booster shots and the lower severity of the Omicron variant weaken the link between cases and death.

Japan reports daily record of 159 COVID deaths - Kyodo

Japan reported 159 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a daily record, Kyodo news agency said. It also recorded 101,278 new cases, Kyodo added, amid a surge in infections driven by the Omicron variant that has prompted the government to reinstate curbs in most parts of the country.

Australia's COVID hospital admissions fall after Omicron peaks

Australia's COVID-19 hospital cases and people admitted to intensive care continued to trend lower on Tuesday as authorities urged people to get their vaccine boosters to prevent serious illness and deaths from the coronavirus. Fuelled by the Omicron strain, Australia's total infections have now touched nearly 2.4 million, almost 10% of the country's population, with about 2.2 million in the last two months alone.

New Zealand protesters block streets outside parliament

Hundreds of people protesting vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions blocked streets outside New Zealand's parliament on Tuesday with trucks and campervans, inspired by similar demonstrations in Canada. The "convoy for freedom" protesters arrived from all corners of New Zealand and gathered outside the parliament building in the capital Wellington, called the Beehive, ahead of the first speech for the year by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Novavax underdelivers on COVID vaccine promises

Novavax Inc has delivered just a small fraction of the 2 billion COVID-19 shots it plans to send around the world in 2022 and has delayed first-quarter shipments in Europe and lower-income countries such as the Philippines, public officials involved in their government's vaccine rollouts told Reuters. Novavax said it has completed delivery of only around 10 million vaccine doses so far, but is moving as quickly as possible to ship its contracted supplies for this quarter.

New Jersey, California among states moving to ease mask mandates as Omicron ebbs

Officials in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, California and Oregon said on Monday they will lift indoor mask mandates for schools and other public places in coming weeks, seeking a return to "normalcy" as soaring COVID-19 infections fueled by the Omicron variant abate. The changes signal a growing inclination by political leaders in those states, all led by Democrats, to take pandemic-weary residents off an emergency footing and shift toward policies that treat the virus as part of every day life.

Germany's COVID situation isn't yet under control - health minister

Germany's coronavirus situation is still not under control and an Omicron infection wave is still expected to peak around mid-February, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Tuesday. "The situation is not really under control yet," Lauterbach told journalists during a news conference in Berlin.

Abortion clinics in liberal U.S. states expand, brace for more patients

Abortion providers in liberal states are expanding clinics, training more staff and boosting travel assistance to prepare for an influx of patients from conservative states if the U.S. Supreme Court ends the constitutional right to the procedure. Planned Parenthood is enlarging several clinics in California and has purchased land to build a bigger clinic in Reno, Nevada. In Illinois, abortion providers have set up a logistics center to help make medical care arrangements for women from states where abortion is expected to be restricted.

Malaysia COVID-19 panel recommends full border reopening in March

Malaysia's coronavirus recovery council on Tuesday said it has recommended a full reopening of borders as early as March 1 without mandatory quarantine for travellers, as part of plans to accelerate economic recovery. The Southeast Asian nation has shut its borders since March 2020 and froze the entry of foreign workers to try to contain novel coronavirus outbreaks.

Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 395.49 million, death toll at 6,117,184

More than 395.49 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,117,184​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

