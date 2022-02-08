Left Menu

No state, UT reported death due to oxygen shortage during lockdown in last 1 yr, Rajya Sabha told

The ex gratia assistance provided by states from State Disaster Response Funds, she said.To address the surge in demand for oxygen, the Centre initiated measures to increase the availability, streamline the distribution and strengthen oxygen storage infrastructure in the country, the minister said.Oxygen availability has been enhanced by increasing production capacity, setting up of Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA Plants, import of Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO, and procurement of oxygen concentrators.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:39 IST
No state, UT reported death due to oxygen shortage during lockdown in last 1 yr, Rajya Sabha told
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that a few states and Union territories had responded to the Centre's request for data and none reported death due to oxygen shortage during lockdown in the last one year.

She was responding to a question on the number of fatalities due to oxygen shortage during the lockdown in the last one year and whether all the states have submitted data regarding death due to oxygen shortage.

Pawar informed the House that health is a state subject but the Government of India has maintained data of total cases and deaths reported by states and Union Territories on a regular basis.

Accordingly, the Union government requested states and Union Territories to furnish the details as asked for. ''Few states and Union Territories have responded and none of the state and UT has reported death due to oxygen shortage,'' she said in the written reply.

On whether the government plans to compensate the families of Covid victim, Pawar said in pursuance of the Supreme Court's judgment on June 30, 2021, the Government of India through National Disaster Management Authority has issued 'Guidelines to provide ex gratia assistance to the kin of the deceased by COVID-19'. The NDMA has recommended Rs 50,000 per deceased, subject to the cause of death certified as COVID-19. The ex gratia assistance provided by states from State Disaster Response Funds, she said.

To address the surge in demand for oxygen, the Centre initiated measures to increase the availability, streamline the distribution and strengthen oxygen storage infrastructure in the country, the minister said.

Oxygen availability has been enhanced by increasing production capacity, setting up of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Plants, import of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), and procurement of oxygen concentrators. For improving oxygen storage, the number and capacity of cryogenic tankers at hospitals have been enhanced and medical oxygen cylinders have been procured and distributed to states and Union Territories, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022