Over 28 lakh covid vaccine doses have been administrated to pregnant women till Feb 2: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:40 IST
Over 28 lakh covid vaccine doses have been administrated to pregnant women till Feb 2: Govt
New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) As per the information on Co-WIN, 28,22,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to pregnant women till February 2, Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Out of 28,22,459 vaccine doses, 16,53,768 beneficiaries have received first dose and 11,68,691 women have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

The government is aware of the WHO's interim recommendation on COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant and lactating women in June 2021. States and UTs have been provided detailed guidance on preparing counselling and vaccination plan for them, she said.

A communication strategy is in place which is implemented across all states and Union Territories with a focus to sustain vaccine confidence, the minister said.

As on February 2, 70 per cent of the total vaccine doses have been administered at COVID-19 Vaccination Centres located in rural areas, indicating that there is no rural-urban divide in coronavirus vaccination, she stressed.

