Left Menu

Karnataka achieves 90 pc double-dose vaccination

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:35 IST
Karnataka achieves 90 pc double-dose vaccination
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said 90 per cent of Karnataka is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with both vaccine doses.

''90% of Karnataka is now fully vaccinated with both doses! Two districts- Bengaluru Rural and Vijayapura- have achieved 100% second dose coverage. Congrats to all the health workers and district administration involved in this,'' the minister tweeted.

The data shared by him showed that Gadag and Kodagu achieved 98 per cent and Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Mandya and Hassan achieved 94 per cent double dose vaccination.

There were 13 districts, which achieved below 90 per cent including Kalaburagi, which achieved the least -- 83 per cent of double dose vaccination.

Three districts -- Yadgir, Koppal and Tumakuru -- achieved the average of 90 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022