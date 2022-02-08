Karnataka achieves 90 pc double-dose vaccination

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said 90 per cent of Karnataka is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with both vaccine doses.

''90% of Karnataka is now fully vaccinated with both doses! Two districts- Bengaluru Rural and Vijayapura- have achieved 100% second dose coverage. Congrats to all the health workers and district administration involved in this,'' the minister tweeted.

The data shared by him showed that Gadag and Kodagu achieved 98 per cent and Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Mandya and Hassan achieved 94 per cent double dose vaccination.

There were 13 districts, which achieved below 90 per cent including Kalaburagi, which achieved the least -- 83 per cent of double dose vaccination.

Three districts -- Yadgir, Koppal and Tumakuru -- achieved the average of 90 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)