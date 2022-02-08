Restore AIIMS Trauma centre services: Global road safety body to Delhi L-G

A global road safety body on Tuesday said it has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urging him to ''immediately reconvert and restore'' regular services at AIIMS trauma centre from its current status as a Covid facility in view of decline in number of coronavirus cases here.

International Road Federation (IRF), in a letter, said India accounts for ''one of the highest number of road accident deaths and injuries in the world''.

Trauma centres like the Jayaprakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) of AIIMS is the need of the hour, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

IRF has written to Lt Governor Baijal and urged him to immediately reconvert and restore the trauma centre status of JPNATC of AIIMS in New Delhi, as the number of Covid patients are on ''constant decline in the national capital, and Delhi government hospitals have enough beds for Covid patients''.

JPNATC is located in a separate building complex near the main AIIMS campus.

There was no immediate reaction from AIIMS on it.

Lt Governor Baijal has been recently appointed as chairman of a committee set up by the central government for redevelopment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) into a world-class medical university, it added.

''Only a couple of months back, the trauma care centre was restored from COVID-19 facility to trauma centre on our insistence and follow up,'' the IRF claimed. ''Since the accident and trauma patients in the NCR have to wait in queue even to get admitted at this trauma care centre which is 100 per cent utilised, whereas for Covid facility, hardly 5 per cent is utilised,'' K K Kapila, president emeritus, IRF claimed in the letter to the L-G. PTI KND SRY

