PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:45 IST
142,55,22,208 Covishield doses, 23,85,86,688 Covaxin doses administered till Feb 3, Rajya Sabha told
As many as 142,55,22,208 doses of Covishield, 23,85,86,688 doses of Covaxin and 12,09,124 doses of Sputnik V have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till February 3, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Presently, Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and ZyCovD supplied in the last week of January, are available under National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme after approval from the national regulator, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

As of February 3, 2022, a total of 89.73 crore (95.6 per cent) adult population aged 18 years and above have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71.80 crore (76.5 per cent) have got both the doses, she said in a written reply.

The percentage of effectiveness claimed by two leading vaccine manufacturers are Covishield with 79.99 per cent efficacy in subjects with more than 12 weeks dosing interval and Covaxin 77.8 per cent efficacy, the minister said.

She further said adequate COVID-19 vaccines doses have been made available to states and Union Territories and there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine for the vaccination programme.

In response to a separate question, Pawar said according to the Registrar General of India, the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years has begun from January 3, 2022, across the country, she told Parliament.

