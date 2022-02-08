Left Menu

COVID-19: Gujarat touches 10-crore vaccine doses mark

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:37 IST
The Gujarat government said the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state crossed the 10 crore-mark on Tuesday.

So far, 95.7 per cent eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 have received both doses of the vaccine, while it is 52.2 per cent in the 15-18 age segment, a state government release said.

It said 4.87 crore people in the 18-plus segment have been given the first dose while 4.59 crore have got the second jab as well.

It added that 79 per cent of the 35 lakh children in the 15-18 age group have been given the first dose, while 52.2 pee cent are fully vaccinated.

The precaution dose, which is the third jab for a select set of people as mandated by the Central government, has been given to over 16.21 lakh health workers and those over 60 years with comorbidities, the release informed.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated the state health department for achieving the 10-crore mark feat in little over a year after the vaccination drive started on January 16 last year.

