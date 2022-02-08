Left Menu

Bengal logs 736 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths; fatality rate 1.04 pc

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:10 IST
Bengal logs 736 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths; fatality rate 1.04 pc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 736 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 20,07,249, the health department said in its bulletin.

Thirty-two more people died of the infection – including nine in Paschim Bardhaman, five in the city and four in North 24 Parganas – which raised the toll to 20,884, the bulletin said At least 1,559 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,70,356 . The discharge rate stood at 98.16 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.04 per cent.

The positivity rate slipped from 2.59 per cent on Monday to 1.87 per cent, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 16,009 active cases – 855 less than the previous day.

As many as 2,35,50,222 samples have been tested in the state, including 39,347 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022