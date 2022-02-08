J&J pauses production of its COVID-19 vaccine - NYT

Johnson & Johnson late last year quietly shut down the only plant making usable batches of its COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

The halt is temporary, with the Leiden plant expected to start making the vaccine again after a pause of a few months, the NYT report said https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/08/business/johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine.html. The NYT report added that it was not clear whether the pause has had an impact on vaccine supplies yet, thanks to stockpiles.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

